DraftKings Sportsbook has Colts as 7-point underdogs on the road in Buffalo

With a win today, the Colts can claim a winning record for the first time this season. All it will take is beating the best statistical defense in the league, on the road. The Bills have lost games to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennesse Titans of the AFC South in their last four games. They have struggled to keep a healthy offensive line and managed only six points against the Jaguars in Week 9.

Of course, the reality is that the Bills have a high-powered offense and potentially the league’s best defense. Those characteristics don’t necessarily create a reason for confidence that the Colts will get a victory. It’s also true that Indianapolis beat Buffalo all over the field in the playoffs last season only to find a way to beat themselves with mistakes and penalties. So, who knows?

The Bills are favored by 7-points.

