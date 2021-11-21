Colts vs. Bills, Open Thread

The 5-5 Indianapolis Colts are looking to get to above .500 for the first time all season. They’ll have to beat one of the best teams in the AFC, the 6-3 Buffalo Bills, to get there.

There are tons of teams within the AFC who are currently in the playoff mix, but the Colts are currently on the outside looking in. A victory over the Bills Sunday would put them in tremendous position to make a run at one of the Wild Card spots.

This may be the biggest test Indy has faced this season. While they’ve shown the capability to hang with elite NFL teams (Ravens, Titans), they have yet to defeat any team with a winning record thus far.

Buffalo and their No. 1-ranked pass defense could present the Colts with some issues offensively. Indy will need to turn to their star running back Jonathan Taylor to help alleviate some of the pressure of the passing offense.

Defensively, the Colts have struggled in pass coverage but have made up for their miscues by forcing turnovers. They’re currently second in the league with 21 and will need that trend to continue against Josh Allen and the Bills’ red-hot offense.