Colts’ Injury Report, Week 11: Darius Leonard Active; Marlon Mack, Antwaun Woods Among Those Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Among those inactive are running back Marlon Mack, tackle Julien Davenport, tackle/guard Will Fries, wide receiver Mike Strachan and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods.

Linebacker Darius Leonard, who was listed as ‘questionable’ with a hand and ankle injury, is active for Sunday’s game, according to the team.

With Leonard officially active, the Colts, for a second straight week, are extremely healthy in yet another must-win game to better their chances at making a playoff run this season. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who missed the last couple of games with a calf injury, will also return against the Bills.

Both Isaiah Rodgers and Rock Ya-Sin have had very solid games in back-to-back weeks, so we could see both corners get a little more playing time over Rhodes, especially given the veterans’ struggles this season.

A win on Sunday over the Bills would give Indy a great chance at making the playoffs this season. A loss, however, would drastically decrease those chances, especially with games against the Tampa Bay Bucs, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals in the near future.

Simply put, the Colts need to take care of business Sunday and then go from there. The Bills present Indy with their toughest challenge they’ve had in weeks, so they’ll need to play smart, mistake-free football on both sides to edge one of the best teams in the AFC.