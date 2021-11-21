Opening NFL odds Week 12 - Colts 2.5-point dogs at home vs Bucs

Every Sunday, our partners at DraftKings take an early look ahead to the following week’s games. If you’re looking to get an early start, visit the Opening Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

After a convincing win in Buffalo, the Colts appear to be building some momentum. They did not get a break from the NFL schedulers as their next opponent is the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Indianapolis can shock the Bucs at home, they will put themselves in a strong position with only the Texans left on the schedule prior to their Week 14 bye.

The Bucs strong suit defensively is stopping the run. The Colts showed on Sunday that they have one of the most dominant running games in the NFL and arguably the best back in the league. If they can find a way to impose their will in the trenches, Carson Wentz should have opportunities to exploit a weak Bucs passing defense.

On the other hand, Tampa Bay has accumulated an impressive set of receiving weapons. Some of those weapons have been dealing with nagging injuries but Tom Brady is a master of taking what a defense gives him. Matt Eberflus gives opponents short passes. Will that be all that Brady needs to get a win?

DraftKings thinks so, giving the Bucs a 2.5-point edge.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.