Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Has Historically Great Performance vs. Bills—Becomes a Bonafide NFL MVP Candidate

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor turned in a historically great afternoon, rushing 32 times for 185 rushing yards (5.8 ypc. avg.) and 4 rushing touchdowns, as well as amassing 3 receptions for 19 receiving yards and a touchdown reception—giving him 5 total touchdowns on the day total:

History!



Jonathan Taylor is the first NFL player to record 175+ rushing yards, 4+ rushing TD and 1+ receiving TD in a single game.@JayT23 x @Colts pic.twitter.com/AvlH5YUPtC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 21, 2021

Jonathan Taylor is the first Colts player with 5+ scrimmage TD in a game in franchise history.



On another level right now. pic.twitter.com/SwGA7fdiIP — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 21, 2021

Have yourself a day, J.T.!

As the man simply could not be stopped by the Buffalo Bills—for a stingy unit that was only allowing 3.8 yards per carry entering the game, but got completely gashed by Taylor.

Eight man boxes on Sunday? It didn’t matter.

Jonathan Taylor ran 11 times against 8+ man Bills fronts today on non-goal-to-go plays, per @PFF.



He gained 54 yards. Fifty-four! Averaging nearly 5 yards per carry against loaded boxes is absolutely bonkers. That's how good the @Colts' offense was today. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) November 22, 2021

Taylor is the hottest running back in football, and with the Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry presumably out for the season (*or at least until the postseason), he’s hands down the best player at his position in the entire league right now:

.@Colts Jonathan Taylor has now tied the NFL record of 8 straight games with 100 scrimmage yards and a Rush TD (LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006 and Lydell Mitchell in 1975-76). pic.twitter.com/5syM5qSkto — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 21, 2021

Taylor has not only propelled himself into ‘NFL First-Team All-Pro’ and ‘NFL Offensive Player of the Year’ frontrunner conversations in recent weeks; however, he’s starting to become a serious candidate for NFL MVP honors—where former Minnesota Vikings running back (and future First-Ballot NFL Hall of Famer) Adrian Peterson was the last non-quarterback to win the prestigious award back in 2012:

Is Jonathan Taylor the league MVP? — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) November 22, 2021

RETWEET if you think Jonathan Taylor will be the @NFL MVP. — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 21, 2021

The last RB to win MVP was Adrian Peterson in 2012.



Should Jonathan Taylor break that drought? pic.twitter.com/t0Ch06s5U7 — PFF (@PFF) November 21, 2021

In 2021, Taylor has 193 carries for 1,122 rushing yards (5.8 ypc. avg.) and 13 rushing touchdowns during 11 starts.

It shows just how dominant Taylor has been on the ground, as he’s forced his way into a conversation that typically is biased towards only recognizing elite quarterback play.

A lot can change certainly from now until the end of the season, and health is always a key for any player (especially for a running back, which is an incredibly physically demanding position), but Taylor turned in an all-time great performance on Sunday—in what’s been a very special breakout season for the 2nd-year pro. He’s become an NFL superstar right before our eyes..

His performance was record-breaking on Sunday, not just for the Colts franchise, but in all of NFL history.

For those that witnessed it, they’ll be proud to talk and share the memories of Taylor’s ‘bonkers’ performance versus the Bills on Sunday for years to come in Colts folklore.

While it was a total team effort, and a lot of credit goes to the Indy offensive line and play-calling for opening up holes and running lanes, it was one of the best individual game performances by a Colts player I’ve ever seen—especially in recent franchise memory.