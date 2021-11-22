Colts News: Jonathan Taylor injects himself into NFL’s MVP discussion

Jonathan Taylor injects himself into NFL’s MVP discussion

In the aftermath of the Indianapolis Colts’ 41-15 blowout of Buffalo at Highmark Stadium Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., Hines beat the drum long and loud for his record-setting teammate.

With a record-setting day, Johnathan Taylor leads the Colts to a surprise beat-down of a Super Bowl favorite.

It was personal, and the emotions flowed in the locker room Sunday evening at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

After a legendary game by Jonathan Taylor against the Bills, the running back’s performance this season has earned him consideration to be the NFL MVP.

Taylor may own the day, but don’t forget the Colts defense in Buffalo win | Fox 59

ORCHARD PARK, NY – Deservedly so, Jonathan Taylor is stealing most of the headlines after the Colts 41-15 win in Buffalo. After all, the Bills entered the day with the top-ranked defense in the NFL, both in scoring and in yards allowed, yet Taylor gained 204 yards from scrimmage and found the end zone a […]

The Colts defense's plan worked to perfection against MVP candidate Josh Allen in Indy's Week 11 road victory over the Bills

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday’s road matchup against the Buffalo Bills well aware of quarterback Josh Allen’s elite abilities. By executing a solid plan up front and in the secondary, however, the Colts were able to throw Allen off his game and

Watch the Indianapolis Colts' top plays against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL Season.

The NFL's leading rusher became the first Colt to score five TDs in a game as Indy's postseason hopes got brighter.

The knock against Indianapolis has been that it couldn't beat the NFL's better teams, but it did just that — with authority — on Sunday.

The head coach showed rare emotion after Sunday's blowout of the Bills as his coaching approach pays off.

The Bills have 3 1/2 days to find some answers before facing what could be their easiest opponent over the next month.

Jonathan Taylor ran for five touchdowns on Sunday, and it's no coincidence it came in Buffalo. His performance on that field has raised expectations.

After 0-3 start, the Indianapolis Colts are back in business behind the NFL's best running back, Jonathan Taylor, and its most opportunistic defense.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus built his game plan around limiting Allen's mobility and making his reads confusing in the secondary.

The Colts dominant performance on the ground vs. Buffalo (46 carries 246 yards 4 TDs) started on the first drive when they went 65 yards on 11 plays (6 runs) for a TD. It included adding a jet motion to split zone, OZ, & finished w/their signature 'wham-bam' concept. This is art pic.twitter.com/8Eoa9PGbBQ — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 22, 2021

In a league of his own.



CBS pic.twitter.com/paGthPHGZi — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 21, 2021

A look at every player in NFL history to rush for 175 yards, 4 rushing TD and catch a TD in a single game: pic.twitter.com/trwkJovm29 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 22, 2021

Coming home with that W. pic.twitter.com/GGc3aU1AFI — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 21, 2021