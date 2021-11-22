Colts Sign CBs Anthony Chesley, Brian Poole to the Team’s Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team signed cornerbacks Anthony Chesley and Brian Poole to the team’s practice squad, while waiving cornerback BoPete Keyes in a corresponding roster move.

Regarding Chesley, the 6’0”, 190 pound cornerback has 4 tackles in 10 career games and was re-signed to the Colts practice squad, having been waived from the 53-man active roster to make room for veteran safety Jahleel Addae this past weekend.

Meanwhile, Brian Poole is a former 2016 undrafted free agent from Florida, who has also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons (2016-18), New York Jets (2019-20), New Orleans Saints (2021), New England Patriots (2021), and most recently, the Colts.

The 5’10”, 213 pound cornerback has 299 tackles (227 solo), 17 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 31 passes defensed, 7 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries during 70 career games (38 starts).

He appeared in 9 games (7 starts) for the Jets last season, recording 44 tackles (34 solo), 2 tackles for loss, a sack, 7 passes defensed, and 2 interceptions.

Per PFF (subscription), Poole earned a +77.1 overall grade with the Jets last season—including a +79.5 coverage grade. He was targeted 40 times for 27 receptions (67.5% reception rate), 261 passing yards (9.7 ypr. avg.), 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, and an allowed quarterback rating of 64.7 in coverage.

The Colts appear to be stockpiling their taxi-man squad with additional cornerback depth—or at least added another one for good measure.