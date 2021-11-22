Colts Work Out Six Players on Monday—Including Practice Squad CB Signee Brian Poole

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out six players on Monday—including practice squad signee Brian Poole, who the team added to their overall roster after what must’ve been an impressive tryout:

Here’s a brief breakdown on each player:

Deion ‘Shaq’ Calhoun: The 6’3”, 310 pound (33 1/4” arms) offensive guard has spent time with the Miami Dolphins (2019), Cincinnati Bengals (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2021), and Denver Broncos organizations. He was recently released from the Broncos practice squad.

Tim Harris: The 6’1”, 205 pound cornerback is a former 2019 6th round pick of the San Francisco 49ers (2019-20), who’s also been a member of the Buffalo Bills (2021) and Cleveland Browns (2021). He’s appeared in 3 career games with 2 tackles.

Benny LeMay: The 5’8”, 220 pound running back has been with the Cleveland Browns and the Colts previously, as he recently spent the 2021 offseason with Indianapolis—and had a rushing touchdown in Week 1 of preseason against the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Poole: The 5’10”, 213 pound cornerback has 299 tackles (227 solo), 17 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 31 passes defensed, 7 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries during 70 career games (38 starts). He spent last season with the New York Jets and was just added to the Colts practice squad on Monday—following his workout.

Jayson Stanley: At 6’2”, 207 pounds, the former undrafted free agent cornerback has been a member of the Atlanta Falcons (2019), Miami Dolphins (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-20), and Seattle Seahawks (2020). He’s appeared in 8 career games, all with the Seahawks last year.

Alex Tchangam: The listed 6’3”, 245 pound defensive end was recently a member of the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Per Seahawks.com, “Tchangam appeared in 20 games over two seasons with Colorado, and as a senior he started four games, recording 30 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and one forced fumble”—having not played organized football until he was in junior college, before transferring to Boulder.