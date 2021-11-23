Colts News: Colts/Patriots Game Set for Saturday, December 18 at 8:20 PM

The Indianapolis Colts/New England Patriots matchup now has an official date and time. According to Chris Widlic, a Sports Anchor for CBS4Indy, the game is set for Saturday, December 18 at 8:20pm.

Week 15 vs. New England will be the Colts’ fourth primetime game of the season, with potentially massive playoff implications at stake for both teams. While the game is a few weeks away, the both the Patriots and Colts are two of the hottest teams in the NFL right now.

Indy, as we know, is coming off a dominant 41-15 victory over the Buffalo Bills, which ironically put New England in first place of the AFC East. The Patriots are coming off a dominant win of their own as they blew out the Atlanta Falcons 25-0 in Week 11.

Both teams are also on winning streaks, as the Colts have won their last three games and the Patriots are winners of their last five matchups.

Additionally, with Indy and New England also having several tough tests down the final stretch of the season and the AFC being so wide open through 11 weeks, their much-anticipated matchup could be the difference between making or missing the playoffs.

For now, though, each team will look to take care of business over the next few weeks, as New England has games against both the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills and Indy has games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans.