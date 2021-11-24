Colts’ Running Back Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Indianapolis Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Taylor carried the Colts’ offense as they cruised past the Buffalo Bills 41-15 on Sunday. In total, Taylor had a season-high 35 touches (32 on the ground and 3 through the air) and a combined 204 yards from scrimmage, including 185 rushing and five touchdowns.

Taylor also entered the history books for his team, setting a franchise-record with five touchdowns.

The star back also became the first-ever player in NFL history to record 175 or more rushing yards, four or more rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in the same game.

Given his exceptional performance against the then-No. 1 ranked defense, many believe that Taylor should be considered for the NFL’s MVP award.

Although the last running back to win that award was Minnesota Vikings’ Adrian Peterson in 2012, Taylor has certainly made a strong case for himself over the last month or so.

Additionally, Taylor now ranks first in rushing yards (1,122), third in yards per carry (5.8), first in rushing touchdowns (13), first in total touchdowns (15), first in scrimmage yards (1,444), and first in explosive plays (35).

Indy’s offense is also first in the NFL in points scored per game with 31.6, thanks in-part to Taylor’s explosive playmaking as both a runner and receiving back.

In just his second season, Taylor has become perhaps the league’s best running back and is on pace to garner over 2,200 total scrimmage yards and 20 or more touchdowns as well.

With more tough tests coming up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, count on the Colts relying on their best offensive player, as they look to keep pace with the other AFC teams for a potential playoff spot.