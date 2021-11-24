Colts Injury Report: G Quenton Nelson Misses Practice Today

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 12 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Guard Quenton Nelson missed practice today with an ankle injury. Nelson has been dealing with an ankle injury for the most part of the season and aggravated it on Sunday against the Bills. Reich spoke about Nelson’s injury and said it wasn’t serious but he would have to manage it like he has done for most of the year. Nelson will likely not practice much if any this week.

Cornerback TJ Carrie was limited at practice today with a knee injury. Carrie has been working his way back from an early season knee injury that landed him on injured reserve. With the emergence of Isaiah Rodgers during his absence may have knocked Carrie down the cornerback depth chart.

Wide receiver TY Hilton was limited at practice with a toe injury today. Hilton has had an injury littered season and has only managed to feature in a handful of games. Hopefully the toe injury isn’t too severe and doesn’t cost him anymore games this year. Hilton is still a huge part of the offense for the Colts.

Linebacker Darius Leonard was limited at practice today with an ankle injury. Leonard has been dealing with an ankle injury all season but had still managed to play in every game so far this year. Limited practice for Leonard will be managing the load on his ankle and hopefully he will continue to play. Leonard is a huge playmaker on defense for the Colts and will be relied on Sunday when the Colts face the Buccaneers.