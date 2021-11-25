Betting Against the Spread Week 12

Every week during the NFL season, I write a betting article. I start every article out the same way. Please do not gamble to your own demise and if you have a gambling problem, or if you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT.

So far this year, we have been picking correctly over 70% of the time almost every Week except for three weeks ago. I think we can all agree that Week 9 was a crazy week of NFL football.

I hope you and your family and friends have a wonderful day today. Happy Thanksgiving!

All lines are from Draftkings.

There’s live NFL football today starting at 12:30pm EST even if it doesn’t look like it when the Chicago Bears -2.5 travel to Motor City to play the Detroit Lions, the lone winless team in the league. I expect that trend to continue, but am not necessarily looking into betting on that contest, to be frank.

The Las Vegas Raiders +7.5 play on the road against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30pm EST and while I am in no way saying the Raiders will beat the Cowboys, the Raiders have been good ATS this year and that’s what we’re looking for week-to-week. Again, not an outcome I’d actually bet on, necessarily. I try not to put money on bad quarterback play.

The Buffalo Bills -6.5 travel to New Orleans to play the Saints tonight at 8:30pm EST and I like the Bills in a bounceback game. Again, we like to bet against the spread, so this isn’t a pick of ours or anything.

On Sunday, THE Indianapolis Colts +3 are hosting the reigning World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and let it be known that it just so happens the Colts are probably the best in the NFL against the spread. I think they’re X-4 this year. Probably like 7-4 or better against the spread. I’m not even going to look. Okay, I’ll look. Ha! 7-4 and top 5 in the NFL.

The Titans +7 are going to lose to the Mac Jones and the Patriots . I’m manifesting. Leave me alone.

I like the Vikings +3 on the road against the 49ers. Could this be the year the Vikings do something? They’ve got marquee wins in back-to-back weeks.

The Packers +1 are at home and are absolutely going to beat the Rams, Aaron Rodger’s COVID toe permitting, I suppose.

I get that we are absolutely cherry-picking our matchups and only betting when there’s a higher than normal likelihood of something happening. The key is to get more than one outcome right for me. I like betting parlays for this reason. If I’m so arrogant think I can predict a single outcome, why not increase the payout exponentially by parlaying that bet with multiple other outcomes? Why not bet on props, too? We could. We’re just keeping it simple here is all.

Happy Holidays!