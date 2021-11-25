Colts Injury Report: G Nelson Continues To Miss Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 12 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game. The Colts only did a walkthrough therefore the practice report is only an estimation of each players participation is there was a practice.

With Thursday's walkthrough, today's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice. pic.twitter.com/3jxW7hGrPB — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 25, 2021

Guard Quenton Nelson continued to miss practice today with an ankle injury. Nelson has missed both practices this week after aggravating his ankle against the Bills on Sunday. Nelson has been one to play through pain before and doesn’t usually miss many games due to injuries but it isn’t looking good for him playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. If he can’t play then expect the more than capable Chris Reed to play in his place.

Cornerback TJ Carrie returned to practice today after being limited in yesterday’s practice with a knee injury. Carrie is valuable depth at the cornerback position due to his flexibility playing inside and out. Carrie practicing fully today should give him the go ahead to play Sunday.

Wide receiver TY Hilton returned to practice today after being limited in yesterday’s practice with a toe injury. Hilton practicing fully today gives him a good shot to be able to play Sunday. The Colts offensively rely on Hilton massively even if the stat sheet doesn’t reflect it.

Linebacker Darius Leonard continued to be limited in practice with an ankle injury. Leonard has been dealing with an ankle injury all year but has yet to miss a game. Expect Leonard to go into Sunday with an injury designation but he will likely play through the pain as he has all year.