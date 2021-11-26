Colts Madden-style player ratings — Week 12

The Madden ratings series is back for a 2nd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable players on the team. Please take note that these are current values and don’t take into account the value or future potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:
Tiers
95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL
90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL
85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game
80 to 84 — An above-average starter
75 to 79 — An average starter
70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts
65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup
60 to 64 — An average backup
60 or below — A borderline roster player
Quarterbacks
Carson Wentz — 80 (+1)
Sam Ehlinger — 64
Running Backs
Jonathan Taylor — 97 (+3)
Nyheim Hines — 81
Marlon Mack — 76
Deon Jackson — 63
Wide Receivers
Michael Pittman Jr — 86
T.Y. Hilton — 82
Zach Pascal — 75 (-2)
Michael Strachan — 70
Ashton Dulin — 69
Dezmon Patmon — 64
Parris Campbell — 73 (Injured Reserve)
Tight Ends
Jack Doyle — 80
Mo Alie-Cox — 80
Kylen Granson — 69 (+2)
Offensive Line
Quenton Nelson — 97
Braden Smith — 83 (+1)
Ryan Kelly — 78 (-2)
Chris Reed — 74
Mark Glowinski — 73 (+1)
Eric Fisher — 71 (+1)
Matt Pryor — 69
Danny Pinter — 65
Will Fries — 63
Julien Davenport — 62
Defensive Line
DeForest Buckner — 96
Grover Stewart — 89
Kwity Paye — 83 (+1)
Dayo Odeyingbo — 71
Al-Quadin Muhammed — 71
Kemoko Turay — 70
Taylor Stallworth — 69
Isaac Rochell — 68
Ben Banogu — 67
Antwaun Woods — 66
Tyquan Lewis — 77 (Injured Reserve)
Linebackers
Darius Leonard — 98
Bobby Okereke — 83
Zaire Franklin — 73 (+1)
E.J. Speed — 70
Matthew Adams — 64
Jordan Glasgow — 63 (Injured Reserve)
Secondary
Kenny Moore III — 88
Xavier Rhodes — 81
Isaiah Rodgers — 73
Rock Ya-Sin — 71
George Odum — 70 (+2)
Andrew Sendejo — 67
Josh Jones — 67
Jahleel Addae — 64
Julian Blackmon — 79 (Injured Reserve)
Khari Willis — 77 (Injured Reserve)
TJ Carrie — 71 (Injured Reserve)
Special Teams
Rigoberto Sanchez — 85
Luke Rhodes — 78
Michael Badgley — 77 (+2)
Rodrigo Blankenship — 79 (Injured Reserve)
Biggest Risers
Jonathan Taylor
Fibe touchdowns and he was the main reason the Colts dominated one of the best teams int he NFL. No other explanation needed, he’s a superstar.
George Odum
Odum looked like a starting NFL safety against the Bills, making good reads, jumping passes and even had an interception and no missed tackles. He might be coming around and could be a good replacement for Blackmon for the rest of the year if he continues playing like that.
Biggest Fallers
Zach Pascal
Pascal can’t get open and isn’t dangerous with the ball in his hand. He had a nice streak of games early in the season, but that was clearly a flash in the pan.
Ryan Kelly
Kelly has been very underwhelming this year and had another off week with 3 pressures allowed and some missed blocks in the run game. He has been one of the two worst offensive linemen over the last few weeks.
Loading comments...