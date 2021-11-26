Colts Madden-style player ratings — Week 12

The Madden ratings series is back for a 2nd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable players on the team. Please take note that these are current values and don’t take into account the value or future potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

Tiers

95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL

90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL

85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game

80 to 84 — An above-average starter

75 to 79 — An average starter

70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts

65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup

60 to 64 — An average backup

60 or below — A borderline roster player

Quarterbacks

Carson Wentz — 80 (+1)

Sam Ehlinger — 64

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor — 97 (+3)

Nyheim Hines — 81

Marlon Mack — 76

Deon Jackson — 63

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr — 86

T.Y. Hilton — 82

Zach Pascal — 75 (-2)

Michael Strachan — 70

Ashton Dulin — 69

Dezmon Patmon — 64

Parris Campbell — 73 (Injured Reserve)

Tight Ends

Jack Doyle — 80

Mo Alie-Cox — 80

Kylen Granson — 69 (+2)

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson — 97

Braden Smith — 83 (+1)

Ryan Kelly — 78 (-2)

Chris Reed — 74

Mark Glowinski — 73 (+1)

Eric Fisher — 71 (+1)

Matt Pryor — 69

Danny Pinter — 65

Will Fries — 63

Julien Davenport — 62

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner — 96

Grover Stewart — 89

Kwity Paye — 83 (+1)

Dayo Odeyingbo — 71

Al-Quadin Muhammed — 71

Kemoko Turay — 70

Taylor Stallworth — 69

Isaac Rochell — 68

Ben Banogu — 67

Antwaun Woods — 66

Tyquan Lewis — 77 (Injured Reserve)

Linebackers

Darius Leonard — 98

Bobby Okereke — 83

Zaire Franklin — 73 (+1)

E.J. Speed — 70

Matthew Adams — 64

Jordan Glasgow — 63 (Injured Reserve)

Secondary

Kenny Moore III — 88

Xavier Rhodes — 81

Isaiah Rodgers — 73

Rock Ya-Sin — 71

George Odum — 70 (+2)

Andrew Sendejo — 67

Josh Jones — 67

Jahleel Addae — 64

Julian Blackmon — 79 (Injured Reserve)

Khari Willis — 77 (Injured Reserve)

TJ Carrie — 71 (Injured Reserve)

Special Teams

Rigoberto Sanchez — 85

Luke Rhodes — 78

Michael Badgley — 77 (+2)

Rodrigo Blankenship — 79 (Injured Reserve)

Biggest Risers

Jonathan Taylor

Fibe touchdowns and he was the main reason the Colts dominated one of the best teams int he NFL. No other explanation needed, he’s a superstar.

George Odum

Odum looked like a starting NFL safety against the Bills, making good reads, jumping passes and even had an interception and no missed tackles. He might be coming around and could be a good replacement for Blackmon for the rest of the year if he continues playing like that.

Biggest Fallers

Zach Pascal

Pascal can’t get open and isn’t dangerous with the ball in his hand. He had a nice streak of games early in the season, but that was clearly a flash in the pan.

Ryan Kelly

Kelly has been very underwhelming this year and had another off week with 3 pressures allowed and some missed blocks in the run game. He has been one of the two worst offensive linemen over the last few weeks.