Colts’ stock up/down: Week 11

Stock Up

Jonathan Taylor

AFC offensive player of the week, FedEx Ground player of the week, 1st in Pro Bowl voting, franchise record 5 touchdowns scored on Sunday against a top defense, what else is there to say about the moment Jonathan Taylor is having? JT is the frontrunner for the Offensive Player of the Year award right now, and is among the hottest players in the NFL right now.

Jack Doyle

Taylor’s success is owed not only to his game-breaking speed, vision, and ability to break tackles, but also because of the amazing blocking he is getting. Doyle was among the most important run blockers against the Bills, as it seemed like he was always in the right place at the right time. Doyle also has been making an impact in the passing game, after not getting more than 2 targets per game through weeks 3 to 9, Doyle has gotten 5 targets in each of the last two games.

Rock Ya-Sin

Lock Ya-Sin season continues in Indianapolis, as the young cornerback allowed just two receptions on four targets, and one of them was just an impossible throw in the corner of the endzone to Diggs who made an amazing catch. Against the Buccaneers and their star studded receiver group, Ya-Sin will have a chance to prove his breakout season is for real.

Frank Reich

After starting the season 1-4, I have to recognize I was not happy that Reich was our head coach, but I have to give it to him, dude knows how to handle a locker room and keep the players focused on the goal. Now at 6-5 and fresh after the most important Colts’ win in quite some time, Reich is in a perfect position to lead this team into the playoffs.

Stock Down

Quenton Nelson

Clearly not fully healthy yet, Big Q has been struggling over the past two games, as he was even forced to come out of both with that nagging ankle injury. Chris Reed has filled in really well in Nelson’s place, so considering his injury status, the risk of reaggravating the injury, and the fact that the Colts have a much needed bye week coming up I would seriously start considering IR for Nelson, so he can heal his ankle properly and come back at 100%.

Rodrigo Blankenship

Michael Badgley just keeps on nailing kicks, and every kick he nails puts yet another nail in Blankenship’s coffin. Reich has already stated that he will keep riding the hot hand (or leg?) so Badgley is the starter for now. Blankenship’s spot as the Colts’ kicker was probably never safe considering he does not have the leg to make a kick over 50 yards.

T.Y. Hilton

T.Y. just does not have it this season, not only has he missed several weeks with injuries, but when he is out there he is not the same player he used to be, or even close. While The Ghost is good enough to make the occasional catch here and there, he just does not have the same quickness and ability to get open, or the speed to make things happen after the catch. Considering how poor the Colts’ wide receivers have been this year, the offense really needs Hilton to recapture at least some of his ability.

Mo Alie-Cox

After seeing expanded usage in the passing game, Mo Alie-Cox has once again faded back into the background. MAC has just 2 receptions over the past 4 games, and while he is still featured in the offense as a blocker, he has not been used much as a receiving threat lately.