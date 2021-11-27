Colts News: Colts expect Quenton Nelson to play versus Bucs

Colts expect Quenton Nelson to play versus Bucs

For a second consecutive week, his Indianapolis Colts are heading into a game – Sunday versus defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay at Lucas Oil Stadium – with a relatively healthy 53-player roster.

Robert Mathis joins Colts’ Ring of Honor

Robert Mathis was to have had his name added to the Colts Ring of Honor last season, but that ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colts: Rock Ya-Sin has gone from fearful to fierce in coverage

Rock Ya-Sin used to panic when he got beat. Now, he's learning to trust his physicality and instincts to become the Colts' best cornerback.

DeForest Buckner playing at 44 like Tom Brady? Only if 'I'm broke'

Tom Brady is doing something a few Indianapolis Colts have absolutely no interest in replicating.

Colts do not rule out any players vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard participate in practice Friday

Coach Frank Reich gave a clean bill of health to the Colts for Sunday's game vs. the defending Super Bowl champions

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Interior Pressure The Key Versus Tom Brady | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Interior Pressure The Key Versus Tom Brady

Bucs at Colts: What to watch for Sunday's game

Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Colts: Quenton Nelson will play vs. Buccaneers despite ankle injury

Colts coaches are having a hard time keeping Quenton Nelson off the field. The All-Pro guard will play this Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Colts Notebook: Run game confident against all fronts | Sports | kokomotribune.com

INDIANAPOLIS – Jack Doyle sounds almost as though he relishes seeing defenses bring an extra defender into the box.

Colts ready for strong test against world champion Bucs | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz always had confidence in this locker room.

Colts Notebook: Bucs likely to bring blitz | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

Carson Wentz has been quietly efficient during the Colts' three-game winning streak. A blitzing Bucs defense will aim to change that Sunday.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Colts to-do list: Checking off what gives them the best chance at the playoffs – The Athletic

Feeding Jonathan Taylor the ball leads the priorities for making the final stretch of the season a success.

Making sense of NFL stats in the 17-game era: 'The highest does not mean the best' – The Athletic

Individual records will be broken now that there's an extra game, so how should we view the new marks?

Colts news: Coach Frank Reich leads indianapolis in comeback season

Reich has brought the Colts back to 6-5 after a 1-4 start, and it's not the first time he's responded to adversity by guiding Indianapolis back.

COLTS MEDIA