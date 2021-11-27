Colts fans carry renewed confidence into key showdown with Bucs

The Colts are coming off of their biggest win of the season. Traveling to Buffalo to win a game in November, against what some considered to be the best team in the AFC, is definitely a big statement. To do so in such convincing fashion and behind five Jonathan Taylor touchdowns, along with capitalizing on four turnovers, adds another element.

Despite the big win, the story will remain the same for the Indianapolis Colts. Nothing will salvage the season and get the team back into the playoffs other than winning games - no matter the opponent - each week.

This week, the Colts are facing the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This Bucs squad boasts a nasty defensive line that can pressure opposing quarterbacks and makes it incredibly difficult to run the football — thanks in part to the gifts of Vita Vea and Devin White. It returns every meaningful contributor from the team that took home the Lombardi trophy earlier this year, and all-time great quarterback Tom Brady still leads the offense.

The Bucs have shown some signs of weakness in recent weeks though. Losses to the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team aren’t what Bucs fans were hoping for this season. Injuries have potentially played a role in the recent struggles, as Vita Vea, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, and key pieces of the secondary have missed time. It should come as no surprise that a team that managed to retain a veteran-heavy championship squad doesn’t boast depth that would create a ton of confidence.

This week, the Bucs are healthier than they’ve been in some time. Their offense is nearing full strength and Vea and Sean Murphy-Bunting have bolstered the defense. Will the Bucs travel to Indy and remind fans in Indianapolis that there is still a lot of work to do, or will they get a reminder that playing the Colts in seasons following a championship has a history of turning out poorly for them?

