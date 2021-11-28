Colts vs Bucs Week 12: Game Time, TV Schedule, Radio Info, and More

The Indianapolis Colts are carrying a winning record into a game for the first time this season. After battling back from an 0-3 start, the Colts have won five of their last six games, including a beatdown in Buffalo last week. Next up is a home bout against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs have had some struggled in recent weeks, dropping two of their last three games, with their ball falling in between their two losses. One of those games was against a struggling Washington Football Team. Injuries have played an important role in Tampa Bay’s recent struggles, and it’s yet to be seen how many of their key players will be back in action in Indianapolis — nor how healthy those players will be after missing time.

Indianapolis is looking to push their record to 7-5 and create a real possibility to get to 8-5 before their Week 14 bye. Doing so would change the landscape of the AFC entirely. Losing to Tampa Bay wouldn’t be a major disappointment, but it would keep them in a very busy group of AFC teams who are looking to earn a wild card playoff berth.

Here’s how to catch this week’s action.

Game Time

1:00 PM ET Sunday, November 28th

Location

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46225

Capacity: 70,000

TV Channel

Channel: FOX (regional)

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), and Pam Oliver (sideline)

Radio

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Odds

According to DraftsKings Sportsbook, the Colts are 3-point home dogs.

Referee Assignment

Shawn Smith

