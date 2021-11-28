Colts’ Injury Report, Week 12: Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson Active; Marlon Mack and Others Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Among those inactive include defensive end Ben Banogu, running back Marlon Mack, wide receiver Mike Strachan, tackle Julien Davenport and guard/tackle Will Fries.

Linebacker Darius Leonard and left guard Quenton Nelson, both of whom were listed as questionable after Friday’s practice, are active, according to Kevin Bowen, a Colts’ writer/reporter for 1075 The Fan.

Pretty standard healthy scratches for the #Colts.



Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard good to go. https://t.co/dF41630940 — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) November 28, 2021

Having both Leonard and Nelson in the starting lineup is huge for the team, as the Bucs present one of the NFL’s best well-rounded teams on both sides of the ball. The Colts are going to need as many healthy starters as possible against last season’s Super Bowl Champs.

The Colts will also be looking to secure their fourth straight win, which would improve their record to 7-5 and drastically increase the teams’ playoff chances. Sunday’s game provides Indy with the opportunity to put together strong, back-to-back statement wins.

This team has little margin for error, especially given how crowded the AFC playoff picture is through 11 weeks. Indy needs to take of business on their home turf today to keep pace with the other 5 to 6-win AFC teams who are also competing for a wild card spot.