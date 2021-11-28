Colts vs. Bucs, Open Thread

The 6-5 Indianapolis Colts are looking to earn back-to-back statement wins. In Week 11, they dominated the Buffalo Bills 41-15 and now have a chance to earn a second straight win over an extremely tough opponent in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Similarly, the Bucs are looking to earn a second straight win and improve to 8-3, which would help them keep pace with other NFC powerhouses like the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

The Bucs’ run defense is the best in the league, as they’re allowing opposing running backs to rush for less than 80 yards per game. But the Colts also have the league’s leading rusher in Jonathan Taylor, who they’ll likely turn to early and often.

Indy’s offense is going to need some of its other playmakers — quarterback Carson Wentz, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and others to make some key plays against a young and inexperienced Bucs’ secondary.

It should also be noted that Tampa Bay is 2-3 on the road this season, which could give the Colts a slight edge seeing as how the game is at home.

A win today for Indy would not only improve their record to 7-5 but firmly keep the team in the mix for a wild card spot as well.