Week 12 Post Game Wrap

You know, a lot of people will point to Andrew Luck retiring young (recommended) and say that he’s the one that got away. I digress. Bruce Arians is the one that got away for me. See, his teams actually win big games. Anyway, the Colts lost because their playmakers turned it over 5 times total and even though they still had a chance to score and the ball as time expired, even that last heave into the end zone deserved a better throw. The Colts are 6-6 and hanging on to their playoff hopes by a thread because the Titans lost as well. This is quarterback purgatory. Anyway, enjoy the games this week! Happy Holidays!