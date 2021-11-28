Opening NFL odds Week 13 - Colts 7.5-point favorites at Texans

Every Sunday, our partners at DraftKings take an early look ahead to the following week’s games. If you’re looking to get an early start, visit the Opening Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Indianapolis missed an opportunity to win back to back games against teams who are expected to make deep runs in the playoffs when they dropped a winnable matchup with the Buccaneers. After bringing home a plane full of respect on the return trip from Buffalo, the Colts will have to look back inward to get momentum moving in the right direction.

Lucky for them, the next stop is Houston (followed by a much needed bye). The Colts have a strong track record of getting things done on the road against the Texans. DraftKings recognizes that the two teams are currently moving in different directions.

The Colts are early road favorites with a 7.5 point advantage.

