Colts Work Out Four Wide Receivers Among Group of Five—Including Ex-Texans WR Chad Hansen

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out four wide receivers, as well as a quarterback on Monday:

Colts worked out Johnnie Dixon, Juwan Green, Chad Hansen, Kyle Sloter, Isaiah Zuber — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 29, 2021

While there were no readily apparent injuries at wideout from Sunday’s loss, it does appear as though the Colts are kicking the tires at the position for potential depth.

Here’s the scoop on these tryout players:

Johnnie Dixon: The 5’11”, 198 pound wideout was originally signed as an undrafted free agent from the Houston Texans (2019) but later spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2019-20) and Dallas Cowboys (2021). He was released this past offseason by the Cowboys as part of the team’s final 53-man roster cuts.

Juwan Green: The 6’0”, 187 pound wide receiver was initially signed by the Atlanta Falcons (2020-21) and was recently released from their practice squad in early November.

Chad Hansen: Formerly a 2017 4th round pick of the New York Jets, the 6’2”, 202 pound wideout has also been a member of the New England Patriots (2018), Tennessee Titans (2018), Denver Broncos (2018-19), New Orleans Saints (2019), Houston Texans (2019-20), and Detroit Lions (2021) organizations.

He has 26 receptions for 330 receiving yards (12.7 ypr. avg.) and a touchdown reception during 20 career games (3 starts). Of course, Colts fans may remember Hansen from his Week 13 performance in 2020 against them with the Texans, when he caught 5 receptions for 101 total receiving yards. He later caught a touchdown against them in Week 15.

Kyle Sloter: The undrafted 6’5,” 218 pound quarterback from Northern Colorado has been well traveled, serving as a member of the Minnesota Vikings (2017-18), Arizona Cardinals (2019), Detroit Lions (2019), Chicago Bears (2020), and Las Vegas Raiders (2021) organizations in his early NFL career.

Isaiah Zuber: The 2020 undrafted free agent of the New England Patriots later played with the San Francisco 49ers (2021) and Cleveland Browns (2021) organizations. At 6’0”, 190 pounds, Zuber has 2 receptions for 29 receiving yards during 4 career games—all with the Patriots in 2020.