 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Colts News: Why the Colts’ playoff chances are better than you think after loss to Bucs

By Brett Mock
/ new
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

AFC playoffs: Why the Colts playoff chances are better than you think
The Indianapolis Colts' playoff odds are better than you think even if they lose to New England and Arizona

Colts vs. Bucs: DeForest Buckner guts out outing vs. Tom Brady
Two injuries almost took Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner out early, but the defensive tackle still gutted out a strong performance.

Colts coach Frank Reich: Few regrets over not running the ball vs. Bucs
Eight of 15 third-quarter first- and second-down plays were designed for Jonathan Taylor, 3 passes, 5 RPOs

Indianapolis Colts at 6-6
Mike Chappell breaks down the Indianapolis Colts season so far as they sit at 6-6

Indianapolis Colts Beat Themselves in Crushing Loss vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
Whether it was the turnovers or the inability to stop the run, the Colts could not get out of their own way as they fell to the Super Bowl champs.

A Pair of Special Teamers Make a Splash Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
Despite the loss this past weekend, the Colts did get valuable contributions from two players that are typically special teams players.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Carson Wentz, Chapter 2: Life after the benching, the trade, the hate as he revives his career with the Colts – The Athletic
The quarterback's career hit its low point one year ago, but a new start in Indianapolis has been just what he and the Colts needed.

COLTS MEDIA

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...