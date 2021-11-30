Colts News: Why the Colts’ playoff chances are better than you think after loss to Bucs

AFC playoffs: Why the Colts playoff chances are better than you think

The Indianapolis Colts' playoff odds are better than you think even if they lose to New England and Arizona

Colts vs. Bucs: DeForest Buckner guts out outing vs. Tom Brady

Two injuries almost took Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner out early, but the defensive tackle still gutted out a strong performance.

Colts coach Frank Reich: Few regrets over not running the ball vs. Bucs

Eight of 15 third-quarter first- and second-down plays were designed for Jonathan Taylor, 3 passes, 5 RPOs

Indianapolis Colts at 6-6

Mike Chappell breaks down the Indianapolis Colts season so far as they sit at 6-6

Indianapolis Colts Beat Themselves in Crushing Loss vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Whether it was the turnovers or the inability to stop the run, the Colts could not get out of their own way as they fell to the Super Bowl champs.

A Pair of Special Teamers Make a Splash Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Despite the loss this past weekend, the Colts did get valuable contributions from two players that are typically special teams players.

Carson Wentz, Chapter 2: Life after the benching, the trade, the hate as he revives his career with the Colts – The Athletic

The quarterback's career hit its low point one year ago, but a new start in Indianapolis has been just what he and the Colts needed.

COLTS MEDIA

sometimes fans are the worst



TB is a top-5 run D



Jonathan Taylor gained 2 total yds on 4 carries in the first quarter



Indy turned to the pass & scored 21 second qtr pts



Reich is a saint for dumbing it down like this for IND fans whining about more runspic.twitter.com/kz8UIS9Adi — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 30, 2021