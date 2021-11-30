Colts’ fantasy waiver wire: Week 12

Jack Doyle, tight end, Colts. On 1% > of rosters.

Doyle has now received 5+ targets over the last 3 games, and even scored a touchdown in the last game against the Bucs. While the Colts will probably not pass the ball as much against other teams, Doyle is a sneaky start who has been getting most of the snaps at tight end in the Colts’ offense.

Alexander Mattison, running back, Viking. On 20% > of rosters.

Starting running back Dalvin Cook was forced out of Sunday’s game with an injury and his status is still up in the air. Mattison got over 15 points in the two starts he got this season, so most likely the majority of your league will put a claim in for him, especially with matchups against the Lions and Bears in the horizon.

Chuba Hubbard, running back, Panthers. On 30% > of rosters.

Unlike Mattison, we already know that the Panthers’ starter is out for the season. While Hubbard was not as productive with the starting job as Mattison, he should see plenty of carries with CMC out for the season. Hubbard got 18-20 touches per game when CMC was out early this year, and that amount of volume is impossible to pass up this late in the year.

Dontrell Hilliard, running back, Titans. On 10% > of rosters.

After Henry went down, no-one knew what was going to happen with all the touches he got. At first, it was believed that Jeremy McNichols was in line for an increased role, then it was Adrian Peterson, and now it is either D’Onta Foreman or Dontrell Hilliard. I like Hilliard better, as I just don’t see the upside or big play threat with Foreman, and the Titans could really start favouring Hilliard with more touches.

Taysom Hill, quarterback, Saints. On 1% > of rosters.

Sean Payton still has not disclosed who will be the starting quarterback, but he was always smart in his deployment of Tayson Hill, and the potential for rushing/receiving touchdowns is certainly there with Hill, who is now fully healthy after suffering a foot injury.