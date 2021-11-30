Colts Reportedly Believe that WR Parris Campbell Could Be Back By Christmas Day

According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, the Indianapolis Colts believe that wide receiver Parris Campbell could be back by Christmas Day—during the team’s Week 16 matchup at the Arizona Cardinals (9-2):

Something to watch in the coming weeks — the Colts actually think WR Parris Campbell could return as early as the Christmas Day game in Arizona. Campbell hurt his foot on a 51-yard TD catch in Week 4, had surgery, and has been working to return. Stay tuned. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 30, 2021

The oft-injured wideout suffered a foot injury in the Colts’ Week 6 blowout victory against the Houston Texans after catching a 51-yard touchdown pass, and he’s been on the mend ever since—working his way toward a potential late season return to the field.

During 5 games (3 starts) in 2021, the 3rd-year wideout has 10 receptions for 162 receiving yards (16.2 ypr. avg.) and that lone touchdown reception.

With tremendous speed, Campbell could be a weapon that could help stretch the field and keep opposing defenses a little more honest when trying to stack the box against Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. The Colts may also be able to use him creatively on some wide receiver screens and drag routes.

The Colts have worked fellow speedster Ashton Dulin into a similar role to Campbell, as the former had a 62-yard deep touchdown reception this past Sunday. However, having Campbell back—and fully healthy, would no doubt provide the Colts’ receiving corps a boost—giving them another wideout who can blow the top off of a secondary with elite speed.