Colts’ snap counts, Week 12 vs. Bucs

The Indianapolis Colts let yet another golden opportunity slip through their fingertips in Sunday’s 38-31 loss to Tampa Bay.

Here’s a more in-depth look into Indy’s snap counts, as well as the teams’ key contributors on both sides of the ball.

Offense:

QB Carson Wentz, 100%

LT Eric Fisher, 100%

LG Quenton Nelson, 100%

C Ryan Kelly, 100%

RG Mark Glowinski, 96%

RT Braden Smith, 100%

WR Zach Pascal, 93%

WR Michael Pittman Jr., 94%

RB Jonathan Taylor, 71%

WR T.Y. Hilton, 61%

TE Jack Doyle, 61%

TE Mo Alie-Cox, 57%

RB Nyheim Hines, 36%

TE Kylen Granson, 13%

WR Ashton Dulin, 6%

RG Chris Reed, 4%

RT Matt Pryor, 4%

WR Dezmon Patmon, 4%

Key contributors:

Quarterback Carson Wentz had a very solid performance, going 27-of-44 for 306 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday’s loss. Despite the loss, Wentz’s performance shouldn’t be overlook because he was one of the primary reasons the Colts were able to score 31 points.

Wentz’s did have two interceptions, but one was on an attempt to tie the game with the clock expiring and the other wasn’t a terrible decision, as he was giving wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. a chance to out-jump Bucs’ safety Antoine Winfield Jr on the play.

Overall, Wentz wasn’t exceptional, but he had one of his best games of the season against a top-ranked Bucs’ defense and played well enough for the team to win.

Tight end Jack Doyle had his best game of the season, catching six passes on seven targets for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin also had a bigtime 62-yard touchdown early on in the game, and T.Y. Hilton caught four passes for 28 yards and a touchdown to end the first half as well.

Defense:

LB Bobby Okereke, 100%

S Andrew Sendejo, 100%

CB Kenny Moore II, 98%

CB Rock Ya-Sin, 100%

LB Darius Leonard, 100%

FS George Odum, 94%

DE Al Quadin-Muhammad, 85%

DT DeForest Buckner, 78%

DE Kwity Paye, 75%

DT Grover Stewart, 67%

CB Xavier Rhodes, 57%

CB Isaiah Rodgers, 48%

DT Taylor Stallworth, 33%

DE Isaac Rochell, 21%

DT Antwaun Woods, 15%

DL Dayo Odeyingbo, 16%

CB T.J. Carrie, 10%

DE Kemoko Turay, 4%

LB Zaire Franklin, 9%

LB E.J. Speed, 4%

Key contributors:

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has been playing very well in his limited role as of late. The second-year corner had a key interception of Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady early on in the second quarter, stalling Tampa Bay’s drive. Later in the fourth quarter, Rodgers also had a long kickoff return that he nearly took the distance, which would’ve likely sent the game into overtime.

Linebacker Darius Leonard forced yet another fumble, which also stalled a Bucs’ drive early on in the first quarter. In total, Leonard has a new career-high in forced fumbles with five on the season.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, despite missing a few drives with a knee injury, sacked Brady and helped Indy’s front four establish solid pressure on the Bucs’ quarterback for a majority of the game.