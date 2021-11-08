Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 9 vs. Jets

Best Decisions

Playcalling in the first 3 quarters

After getting a ton of criticism (some warranted, some not) because of the playcalling in the crucial game against the Titans, Reich responded with a great called game against the Jets. The offense looked like it always had an answer to what the Jets were trying to do on defense, Wentz took proper care of the ball, Taylor and Hines both exploded for big days on the ground, all receivers were involved in the passing game, and the offensive line did not have any sort of miscommunications or missed blocks. Overall just a perfectly coached and executed game on the offensive side of the ball.

Usage of Taylor/Hines/Pittman Jr.

With T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell injured, the Colts' offense needs to start feeding their most explosive players on offense, which right now are Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, and Michael Pittman Jr. Combined, the trio had 36 touches for 310 yards and 4 touchdowns. If the offense is to continue producing 40 plus scoring games, then the high usage of these 3 young players should continue.

Going for it on 4th down in the RedZone

Hindsight is 20/20 and going for it on 4th down and goal, on the one-yard line, on the first drive of the third quarter up 18 points was definitely the right call. If you make it, you go up 4 possessions, pretty much ending the game early in the 3rd, and if you fail to convert, then the Jets’ third-string quarterback has to drive 99 yards and escape out of his own endzone. In the end, the direct snap to Jonathan Taylor was not enough to score, but the Jets then went 3-and-out giving the ball right back to the Colts.

Worst Decisions

Starters playing late in the 3rd

With the Colts putting the game out of reach after Jonathan Taylor’s 78-yard touchdown run halfway through the 3rd quarter, I just do not understand why Carson Wentz played the entire game, and why defensive players like Kenny Moore (100%), Darius Leonard (100%), Bobby Okereke (100%), DeForest Buckner (84%), and Rock Ya-Sin (83%) played so much.

Soft defense after going up big

A third-string quarterback and one of the NFL’s worst offenses scored 3 consecutive touchdowns and almost scored a 4th before a batted pass resulted in an interception. Josh Johnson finished the game with over 300 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, and at times it looked like the Colts were unable to stop him. If the defense performs like this against a quarterback of the caliber of Josh Johnson, Josh Allen and Tom Brady are currently salivating over the prospect of facing this passing defense.

Defensive personnel

With the Jets being forced to heavily focus their offensive gameplan on passing the ball, I just cannot understand why Al-Quadin Muhammad got so many snaps given how he is not a productive pass rusher, while Taylor Stallworth got just 22 snaps, Ben Banogu was a healthy scratch (what is the deal with him anyways?), and Kemoko Turay got 25 snaps. The Colts’ coaching staff seems to be in love with Al Quadin-Muhammad, and I just do not understand how on earth is he better than Ben Banogu.