Matchups to watch revisited: Colts vs. Jets Week 9

Matt Eberflus vs. Mike White (Josh Johnson)

Jets’ starting quarterback Mike White was forced out of the game early with a wrist injury in his throwing arm. Veteran Josh Johnson took over and after being held in check by Eberflus’ defense during the first 3 and a half quarters, he led the Jets to 3 consecutive touchdown drives (and almost a 4th before a batted ball by Taylor Stallworth resulted in an interception.)

While Eberflus deserves credit for keeping the Jets in check, the inability to compete for a complete game is certainly worrying. The Colts’ secondary is decimated by injuries, as the starting safeties right now are George Odum and Andrew Sendejo. Xavier Rhodes has been hampered by a calf injury and has not been playing like himself, while it also does not help that the pass rush can’t figure out how to bring pressure on a consistent basis.

Rock Ya-Sin vs. Jamison Crowder

Ya-Sin did not have a great game in coverage, as he allowed 6 receptions on 9 targets (most in the secondary). It was not Crowder that dealt the most damage to the Colts. Rookie receiver Elijah Moore, who had over 75 yards and two touchdowns, was open on seemingly every play. The numbers are a bit skewed by garbage-time touchdowns for the Jets, but I expected more from Ya-Sin against a third-string quarterback.

Quenton Nelson/Chris Reed vs. Quinnen Williams

Frank Reich once again decided to roll with a right guard by committee approach, and honestly, I just cannot understand the reasoning for that. I need some explanations as to why he is trying to reinvent the wheel when Reed is a better guard than Glowinski. Other than that, the Colts’ IOL managed to keep the pocket clean for Wentz, while also opening up massive lanes in the running game. Quinnen Williams was kept in check throughout the game, as the talented defensive tackle had no hurries or quarterback hits.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Bryce Hall

Wentz spread out the ball more than in recent games, as 10 players (including Danny Pinter!) caught passes from him. As a result, Michael Pittman Jr. did not get that many touches as he had been getting in recent weeks and was even out targeted by Zach Pascal. However, Pittman Jr. made the most of the targets he got, catching 5 passes for 64 yards and a score to end the first half.

Darius Leonard/Bobby Okereke vs. Michael Carter

After breaking out against the Cincinnati Bengals, rookie running back Michael Carter was mostly kept in check throughout the game. Because the Colts went up big so early in the game, Carter did not get many carries (just 13), and he was only targeted twice in the passing game, catching one of the two targets, turning it into a 37-yard gain. While the Colts linebacker duo has been excellent in the running game, shooting the gaps and not missing tackles, the hard truth is that they are a big liability in pass coverage. Leonard and Okereke were targeted on 14 of the Jets' 52 pass attempts (over 25% of the passing attempts).