Should the Colts Look Into Potentially Signing Safety Tre Boston?

Inconsistencies within the Colts’ secondary have been an issue all season long, and injuries to both starting safeties Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis have really hindered their pass defense over the last month or so.

Nine games into the season, Indy’s defense ranks 23rd in pass yards allowed per game with 260.8. Their defense is also giving up an average of eight yards per passing play and a completion percentage of 69 percent to opposing quarterbacks.

Games like against the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans — both of which the Colts had 14-point leads in at one point — ended up being losses, in part, because of the issues in coverage. Having an inconsistent pass rush certainly hasn’t exactly helped with their secondary issues, either.

Quarterback Josh Johnson, the Jets’ 3rd-string quarterback and a career-backup for the majority of his time in the NFL, torched Indy’s secondary in Week 9 for over 300 yards and 3 passing touchdowns.

Johnson helped the Jets partially climb their way back into the game due to the inability of the Colts’ secondary to put the game away, which has been a huge problem all season.

While the Colts have continued to look into multiple free agents, including signing veteran safety Jahleel Addae to their practice squad just a few weeks ago, veteran safety Tre Boston could be another intriguing target for the team moving forward.

The 29-year-old veteran has had one or more interceptions in each of the last five seasons. Additionally, Boston was most recently with the Carolina Panthers last season, where he started all 16 games in 2020, recorded a sack, an interception and had 95 combined tackles, too.

Perhaps the veteran safety could help give a much-needed boost to a Colts’ pass defense which hasn’t been the same and has struggled mightily since losing Blackmon for the season and placing Willis on injured reserve.

With games against Josh Allen and Tom Brady on the horizon, the Colts have to find a way to be more consistent within their secondary, and Boston could provide a spark that the team needs as they continue to make a push towards the playoffs this season.