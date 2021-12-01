Colts News: Colts holding important playoff tiebreaker as stretch run begins

Colts Holding Important Playoff Tiebreaker As Stretch Run Begins | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Colts Holding Important Playoff Tiebreaker As Stretch Run Begins

Another Missed Opportunity

Hits And Misses: Jack Doyle Has Season-Best Performance

INDIANAPOLIS – There have been plenty of encouraging developments for the Indianapolis Colts since the team put a disastrous 0-3 start in the rearview mirror.

INDIANAPOLIS – It should come as no surprise Carson Wentz has been very good this season on RPOs.

The Mechanics of Carson Wentz series is back for the regular season, as I am going to dive into every game one by one to break down how Wentz looked mechanically. How did he perform against the Buccaneers? (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Colts released their Week 13 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans.

Defenses can stack the box against Jonathan Taylor until there's someone besides Michael Pittman to pose a consistent outside threat.

The Colts' 10-16 record vs. playoff teams under Frank Reich is eighth-best in the NFL since 2018

Shoutout Johnny U and the boys. pic.twitter.com/gZa4uniJSP — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 1, 2021

We are proud to team up with the @Colts to break barriers for our community’s kids! Through this partnership, we will work together to advance equity in Central Indiana through mentoring. pic.twitter.com/827clji2UD — BigBroBigSisIND (@BigBroBigSisIND) November 30, 2021