Colts Injury Report: Six Starters Miss Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their final injury report for Week 13 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner missed practice with foot and knee injuries today. Buckner had to leave Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers with a hyperextended knee but did manage to return. Buckner said today he will likely not practice much this week but will play Sunday which is huge.

Tight end Jack Doyle and center Ryan Kelly both missed practice with knee injuries. Both will be ones to monitor this week as they are key parts of the offense. Doyle had a huge game against the Buccaneers and Kelly is the anchor of the offensive line.

Linebacker Darius Leonard missed practice today with ankle and wrist injuries. Leonard has managed to play through injuries all season so expect that to continue on Sunday.

Guard Quenton Nelson missed practice today with an ankle injury. Nelson has been plagued with ankle injuries all year but has continually managed to play through them. It appears that practice ramps up throughout the week for Nelson.

Safety Andrew Sendejo missed practice today with a calf injury. Sendejo has been starting place of injured safeties Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis. With Willis being designated to return off injured reserve and practicing today losing Sendejo might not be so costly.

Left tackle Eric Fisher was limited at practice today with a knee injury. Fisher missed practice time last week but still managed to play in Sunday. Hopefully Fisher can progress through the week and play against the Texans. Fisher will be one to monitor this week.