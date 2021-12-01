Report: Colts’ Khari Willis returns from IR

Colts’ safety Khari Willis, who missed the last several games with a calf injury, has returned from IR and practiced on Wednesday, according to Zak Keefer, a writer for The Athletic.

Colts injury news: Khari Willis is returning from IR and will practice today. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 1, 2021

With Julian Blackmon out for the season due an Achilles tear and Willis missing the last few games, the Colts’ secondary starters have had their fair share of struggles.

The Colts brought in multiple veteran safeties — including former Los Angeles Chargers’ Jahleel Addae and Minnesota Vikings’ Andrew Sendejo, during Willis’ absence. Both have seen a fair amount of playing time, but haven’t been as productive as Willis while he was in the starting lineup.

Indy’s secondary will face the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Brandon Cooks, Kendrick Bourne, and others over the next month, so getting a key defensive starter back, in Willis, is significant for the Colts.

Without question, Willis’ return is a major boost to the Indy’s secondary and comes at the perfect time as the team look to keep their wild card hopes alive.