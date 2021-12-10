Colts’ Running Back Jonathan Taylor Named FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Add another accolade to the already impressive resume of Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor had 32 carries for 143 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in Sunday’s 31-0 victory over the Houston Texans and has been named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for a third time this season. The Colts’ star back earned this same award with his rushing performances against the Texans back in Week 6 and Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

On the season, the league’s leading rusher now has 1,684 total scrimmage yards, 16 total touchdowns, and is averaging a career-high 5.6 yards per on the ground as well. In only his second season, the star back is having a record-setting year. Taylor’s 1,348 rushing yards are also 370 yards more than the next closest running back in the Bengals’ Joe Mixon.

This season, Taylor also became the first Colts’ player to ever be named Offensive Player of the Month in back-to-back months (October and November). Taylor also currently leads all NFL players in Pro Bowl votes, as well, with 168,222.

As Taylor’s historical season continues, he’ll look to join Hall of Famers Edgerrin James and Eric Dickerson as the only other Colts running backs to lead the league in rushing within their first two seasons with the team.