Colts’ Carson Wentz No. 14 Among League Starters in NFL.com’s Latest Quarterback Rankings

Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Carson Wentz climbs two spots among league starters in NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal’s latest quarterback rankings.

Previously, Wentz was ranked No. 16 but is now up to No. 14 and ranks ahead of the Falcons’ Matt Ryan (No. 15), Settle’s Russell Wilson (No. 16), Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill (No. 17), Denver’s Teddy Bridgewater (No. 18), and others.

Through 14 weeks, Wentz has 23 total touchdowns (22 passing, 1 rushing), 2,948 passing yards, is averaging 7.0 yards per pass attempt, and only has five interceptions. Wentz’s numbers as a whole may not blow you away, but the sixth-year veteran has played a key role in helping the Colts climb out of their 0-3 start and is a big reason why they’re currently 7-6.

Having the league’s top-ranked rushing attack — led by second-year star Jonathan Taylor — has certainly been a huge help for Wentz during his first season in Indianapolis.

That said, let’s not discredit Wentz’s ability to escape and extend plays with his arm or legs, which has also helped Indy’s offense reach a different kind of level this season — a kind their offense hasn’t seen since 2018.

While the 28-year-old’s numbers may not be worthy of a top-ten slot amongst his quarterback peers, they are worthy of the first and third-round picks the Colts are likely going to send the Philadelphia Eagles after this season.

Indianapolis has been searching for a long-term answer at quarterback since the 2019 season, and Wentz’s play this season — which has exceeded the expectations of many — has shown he can be the answer for their organization.

With four games to go and the Colts currently sitting at the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff race, we’ll have to see if Wentz’s strong performances can continue and if he can help guide Indy to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2013/2014.