Colts News: Colts defense gets ready for physical Patriots run game

Colts defense gets ready for physical Patriots run game

Indianapolis is ranked 16th in the NFL against the run, its worst showing under Matt Eberflus. Here come the Patriots.

Patriots' stingy defense braces for NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor - New England Patriots Blog- ESPN

The Colts' top-ranked rushing attack is the next big challenge for the Patriots, who have allowed 36 total points over their past five games.

Colts COVID-19: Ryan Kelly expected to return

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly is expected to return from the COVID-19 list, while linebacker Zaire Franklin was placed on the list Monday.

Colts expect to get Ryan Kelly back from COVID-19 list on Tuesday

Kelly was forced to miss the Texans game, but his case remained isolated and Indianapolis hasn't placed another player on the COVID-19 list.

Colts vs. Patriots history: rivalry for the ages

The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots have a history that can't be ignored as the two AFC contenders get set for their latest showdown.

Colts Notebook: Moore builds off South Georgia roots | Sports | kokomotribune.com

In the midst of a Pro Bowl-caliber season, Kenny Moore II gives credit to his upbringing in Valdosta, Georgia, for helping him grow into the man and player he's become.

Can Carson Wentz Continue His Strong Play Against the Patriots? - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Carson Wentz has done some good things of late for the Colts. In a huge match-up with the Patriots, he will have to bring his A+ game.

Colts Unofficial Depth Chart, Week 15 vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their Week 15 unofficial depth chart ahead Saturday’s massive primetime clash against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

