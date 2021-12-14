Colts Activate Center Ryan Kelly From COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts activated center Ryan Kelly from the COVID-19 list Tuesday morning, according to Zak Keefer, a writer for The Athletic.

Kelly was the first Colts’ player to miss a game this season because of COVID, but only missed one game due to the team being on their bye week.

Official: Colts get center Ryan Kelly back from the COVID list. He'll be good to practice this week heading into the Patriots game. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 14, 2021

Additionally, Keefer also reports that Kelly will be good to go for practice this week ahead of Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Getting their Pro Bowl center back in the starting lineup is a major boost for the Colts’ offensive line as they prepare for one of the most crucial and toughest matchups of the season.

Kelly’s been a top-tier center in the league for some time, and he even debuted on the NFL’s Top 100 list after a very strong 2020 campaign, coming in as the league’s 69th best player.

This season, Kelly has played 792 offensive snaps for the team and has only surrendered three sacks.

Indy currently sits at the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture but will have to earn the right to stay there by taking care of business through the remaining four weeks of the regular season.