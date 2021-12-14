Colts Injury Report: LB Okereke Misses Practice While C Kelly Returns

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 14 of the NFL season ahead of their Saturday game.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke missed practice today with an illness. Okereke has an illness which is deemed not COVID-19 related otherwise he would have been added to the Reserve/COVID-18 list. Okereke should hopefully be able to return back to practice this week and play on Saturday against the Patriots.

Center Ryan Kelly was limited today at practice with knee and an illness. Kelly has been recently activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive. Kelly should be able to work his way back to full practice this week and feature on Saturday.

Tight end Kylen Granson was limited at practice today due to not injury related/ personal reasons. Hopefully Granson can manage to return to practice this week and not miss the game on Saturday.