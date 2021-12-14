Colts Worked Out Former Packers Safety Will Redmond on Tuesday

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out former Green Bay Packers safety Will Redmond on Tuesday:

Colts worked out Will Redmond — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 14, 2021

The former 2016 3rd round pick of the San Francisco 49ers (2016-17) has also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2017-18) and Green Bay Packers (2018-21) organizations.

At a listed 5’11”, 186 pounds (with 30 1/2” arms), the 6th-year veteran safety has 65 tackles (47 solo), a tackle for loss, and 2 passes defensed during 31 career games (5 starts).

Per PFF (subscription), Redmond earned a +57.8 overall defense grade in 2020 with the Packers. He was targeted 23 times in coverage for 16 receptions (69.6% reception rate), 201 receiving yards (12.6 yards per reception average), 2 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, a pass breakup, and an allowed NFL passer rating of 125.5.

The Colts don’t have any listed secondary injuries on their injury report so far this week, but the team remains banged up at safety with starter Julian Blackmon out for the season.

It looks like the team is still kicking the tires on additional depth or on any potential safety upgrades out there.