Colts Capology: NFL’s Projected 2022 Salary Cap Expected to be $208.2M

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL’s total salary cap for each team is expected to increase to $208.2 million next season:

As expected, the NFL informed clubs the 2022 salary cap is projected to be $208.2 million, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 14, 2021

Via NFL.com:

NFL clubs will have quite a bit more money to spend on player salaries in 2022. The NFL’s salary cap for 2022 will rise to $208.2 million, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported, expanding by $25.7 million compared to this season. That is the maximum amount agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players Association in May. The large increase stems from a lowered 2021 cap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, OverTheCap projects the Colts to have $57.75M of potentially available total team cap space in 2022, and that appears to already take into account the increased salary cap going forward next year.

The Colts do face decisions on 2022 free agents: Eric Fisher, T.Y. Hilton, Xavier Rhodes, Mark Glowinski, and Mo-Alie Cox among others. Fisher, Hilton, and Rhodes appear to be in-line for significant pay cuts—if any of the veterans even up returning past this season for Indy.

Their ample projected 2022 cap space gives the Colts the flexibility to be active in free agency—although whether they’ll actually choose to do so remains to be seen given their past prudence and preference to simply pay/develop their own players long-term.