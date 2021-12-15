Colts News: How many Pro Bowlers should the Colts have in 2021?

How Many Pro Bowlers Should The Colts Have In 2021? | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

How Many Pro Bowlers Should The Colts Have In 2021?

Colts prepare for shape-shifting Pats' defense | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

In a chess match against one of the NFL's all-time great head coaches, Carson Wentz and the Colts likely will need some offensive role players to come up with big

Colts Notebook: Indy remains vigilant amidst rising COVID cases | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

With COVID cases rising across the NFL, the Colts plan no major changes within the building. But, as one of the league's least-vaccinated teams, Indianapolis has been closely following NFL

Colts Tuesday Notebook: Ryan Kelly Returns To Practice | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Colts have a chance to prove legitimacy

the Indianapolis Colts are one of five teams in the AFC with a 7-6 record that has them nervously clutching the No. 6 seed in a playoff picture that ultimately will include just seven teams.

Colts Daily Notebook: Patriots Bringing 'Big Boy Football' To Lucas Oil Stadium, Literally And Figuratively

The Colts are looking forward to the challenge of facing a Patriots defense that features a number of big, physical players up front.

Adam Vinatieri: Colts vs. Patriots Is 'Going To Feel Like A Playoff Game'

Longtime Colts and Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri joined the Colts Official Podcast on Tuesday to preview Saturday night's game at Lucas Oil Stadium and offer his insight into what makes Bill Belichick's teams so difficult to play against.

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Knows What to Expect from Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

With the current No. 1 seed in the AFC coming to town, it’s no secret to Reich and the Colts that the Patriots will try to take away what Indy does best.

Can the Colts' Defense Stop the Patriots Rushing Attack? - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Colts' run defense has been a dominant force for the past few years. However, they have struggled a bit in recent weeks. For the Colts to beat the Patriots, they have to be able to stop the run.

The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Improving Outside the Numbers - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

With the Colts coming off of their bye week, I created a quick video breaking down how much Carson Wentz has improved throwing outside the numbers.

Patriots vs. Colts: Remember Josh McDaniels, Bill Belichick, DeflateGate

Bill Belichick remains smug, Josh McDaniels remains a twerp, and DeflateGate remains fresh. When Patriots visit Colts on Saturday, we will boo, right?