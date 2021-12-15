Colts Injury Report: LB Okereke Continues to Miss Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 14 of the NFL season ahead of their Saturday game.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke continued to miss practice today with an illness. Okereke has an illness, that is non COVID-19 related, which is currently stopping him from practising. The Colts need all hands on deck for a huge Saturday night match up against the Patriots with playoff implications. Hopefully Okereke can return to practice tomorrow otherwise his chances of featuring on Saturday will look bleak.

Center Ryan Kelly returned to full practice today after being limited yesterday with an ankle injury and returning from COVID-19. Kelly looks to be back and ready to feature on Saturday.

Tight end Jack Doyle was limited at practice today with an ankle injury. Doyle is a huge piece of the Colts offense in both run blocking and as a security blanket pass option. Hopefully Doyle can feature against the Patriots otherwise the Colts will have to lean heavily on Mo Alie-Cox and rookie Kylen Granson.

Tight end Kylen Granson returned to full practice today after being limited yesterday due to a non football injury/personal reason. Grandson returns to practice at the perfect time with Doyle being limited today.