Colts Promote LB Malik Jefferson to 53-Man Active Roster; Sign DB Will Redmond to Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that linebacker Malik Jefferson has been promoted to the team’s active 53-man roster, while defensive back Will Redmond was added to the team’s practice squad:

We have activated LB Malik Jefferson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed S Will Redmond to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 15, 2021

Originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 6’2”, 240 pound linebacker, Jefferson, has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2019), Los Angeles Chargers (2019-20), Tennessee Titans (2020), and now the Colts (2021).

The 25 year old linebacker has 16 tackles (9 solo) during 34 career games.

Always regarded for his athleticism and speed featuring a Relative Athletic Score [RAS] of 9.77 out of 10.0 and a past recorded forty time of 4.52, Jefferson should be able to contribute immediately on special teams for the Colts.

While starting linebacker Bobby Okereke has not practiced this week so far with a listed ‘illness’, he reportedly has the flu and is expected to play on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Colts worked out Redmond on Tuesday and apparently liked enough of what they saw to add him to their taxi-man squad. While Redmond has played largely at safety and the slot during his career, he’s actually listed at cornerback on the roster for the Colts.

The Colts don’t currently have any additional injuries listed on their injury report in the secondary, so it appears Redmond is a depth signing for additional insurance given his defensive versatility.