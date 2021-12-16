Colts News: Taylor well aware he’ll be targeted by Belichick

Taylor well aware he'll be targeted by Belichick | Sports | heraldbulletin.com
INDIANAPOLIS – Facing a Bill Belichick defense can often feel like solving a Rubik’s Cube.
How Colts can keep Jonathan Taylor rolling against stacked boxes
Taylor leads the NFL in rushing by more than 300 yards, and opposing defenses are trying to come up with ways to stop him
Colts Frank Reich said Indianapolis Colts are a team with running the ball in their DNA even if sometimes they have to lean on Carson Wentz
Indianapolis Colts aim to reboot New England Patriots rivalry with first win since 2009 - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN
Can the Colts' red-hot offense get the team off the schneid against the Patriots' No. 1 defense?
Colts/Patriots: It Doesn't Get Much Bigger Than This | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Colts Notebook: Leonard makes good use of bye week | Sports | heraldbulletin.com
The bye week gave #Colts linebacker Darius Leonard a chance -- finally -- to rest his injured ankle.
Inside the Reich-Belichick chess match and the Colts' biggest home game in 6 years – The Athletic
The Patriots head coach will surely try to neutralize Jonathan Taylor, so Indy's adjustments and someone else stepping up will be critical.
Patriots at Colts conjures memories of Indy's infamous trick play disaster – The Athletic
An effort to outsmart Bill Belichick on fourth down went sideways and became a folly Chuck Pagano and his team have never lived down.
Quenton Nelson has allowed just 1️⃣ sack in his last 2,098 pass-blocking snaps pic.twitter.com/jVkNmynHXE— PFF (@PFF) December 15, 2021
