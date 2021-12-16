Colts Injury Report: DT Antwaun Woods Ruled Out; C Ryan Kelly Questionable

The Indianapolis Colts released their final injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was a non-participant in Thursday’s practice and has been ruled out, according to the team’s injury report.

Center Ryan Kelly, who was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, was out during Thursday’s practice due to a personal reason. Although Kelly is listed as questionable, “the belief is he’ll play,” according to Zak Keefer, a writer for The Athletic.

Ryan Kelly was out today due to a personal reason, and Frank Reich says he's questionable for Saturday night, but it sounds like the belief is he'll play. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 16, 2021

Linebacker Bobby Okereke, who missed the last two practices with an illness, was a full-participant in Friday’s practice and will play Saturday, according to the team’s injury report.

Both tight ends’ Jack Doyle and Kylen Granson, were full-participants during Thursday’s practice after participating on a limited basis throughout the week. Doyle and Granson are good to go for Saturday’s game.

This game is perhaps the biggest of the Colts’ season and will have a playoff-like atmosphere to it, too, so having nearly every single player healthy during their crucial, four-game stretch will be vital if they want to make a push for the playoffs.