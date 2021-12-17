Colts Madden-style player ratings — Week 15

The Madden ratings series is back for a 2nd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable players on the team. Please take note that these are current values and don’t take into account the value or future potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

Tiers

95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL

90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL

85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game

80 to 84 — An above-average starter

75 to 79 — An average starter

70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts

65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup

60 to 64 — An average backup

60 or below — A borderline roster player

Quarterbacks

Carson Wentz — 81 (+1)

Sam Ehlinger — 64

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor — 97

Nyheim Hines — 81

Marlon Mack — 76

Deon Jackson — 63

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr — 87 (+1)

T.Y. Hilton — 79

Zach Pascal — 73

Ashton Dulin — 72 (+2)

Michael Strachan — 68

Dezmon Patmon — 64

Parris Campbell — 73 (Injured Reserve)

Tight Ends

Jack Doyle — 80

Mo Alie-Cox — 79 (-1)

Kylen Granson — 69

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson — 97

Braden Smith — 81

Ryan Kelly — 78

Mark Glowinski — 75 (+2)

Chris Reed — 74

Eric Fisher — 70

Matt Pryor — 69

Danny Pinter — 68 (+3)

Will Fries — 63

Julien Davenport — 62

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner — 97

Grover Stewart — 89

Kwity Paye — 83

Al-Quadin Muhammed — 72 (+1)

Taylor Stallworth — 71

Dayo Odeyingbo — 70 (-1)

Kemoko Turay — 70

Isaac Rochell — 68

Ben Banogu — 67

Antwaun Woods — 66

Tyquan Lewis — 77 (Injured Reserve)

Linebackers

Darius Leonard — 98

Bobby Okereke — 81

Zaire Franklin — 73

E.J. Speed — 70

Matthew Adams — 64

Jordan Glasgow — 63 (Injured Reserve)

Secondary

Kenny Moore III — 89 (+1)

Xavier Rhodes — 79

Khari Willis — 78 (+1)

Rock Ya-Sin — 75 (+2)

Isaiah Rodgers — 74

George Odum — 70

TJ Carrie — 69

Andrew Sendejo — 67

Josh Jones — 67

Jahleel Addae — 64

Julian Blackmon — 79 (Injured Reserve)

Special Teams

Rigoberto Sanchez — 85

Michael Badgley — 80

Luke Rhodes — 78

Rodrigo Blankenship — 79 (Injured Reserve)

Biggest Risers

Danny Pinter

Pinter took over at center and had a fantastic game, blocking well in space and also shoring things up in the trenches. He allowed no pressures on 25 pass blocking snaps and helped open things up inside for Jonathan Taylor to have another good day.

Mark Glowinski

Glowinski has made a great resurgence and has become the better option at right guard. He has been flawless in the pass game, including a 0 pressure performance against Houston and like Pinter, helped open things up inside in the run game for Taylor. He looks like a reliable starter for the Colts moving forward.

Biggest Fallers

When you win 31-0 and completely shut them down on both sides, there’s no need for to unnecessarily doc players’ points.