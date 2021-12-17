Colts Add DT Grover Stewart to Injury Report as ‘Questionable’ for Saturday’s Game vs. Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts could be without their best run-stopping defensive tackle Saturday against the New England Patriots.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart, one of the Colts’ more underrated players, was placed on the team’s injury report with an illness Friday and is questionable for their Week 15 game vs. the Patriots, according to Stephen Holder, a writer for The Athletic.

Keep in mind that Indy is already without one of its better run-stopping defensive tackles in Antwaun Woods, who was the only player ruled out by Head Coach Frank Reich after Thursday’s practice.

Stewart is no easy replacement, either, as the fifth-year star has accumulated 38 combined tackles, 19 solo tackles and a sack on the season. Stewart has also started a minimum of 13 games in each of the last three seasons.

In other related news, the Patriots will be without their top rusher in running back Damien Harris, as he was ruled out Friday afternoon, according to Adam Schefter. With Harris out, that likely means rookie Rhamondre Stevenson will get the nod as the Patriots’ starter. Stevenson has 526 total yards and three touchdowns this season.

As the Colts look to knock off the red-hot New England Patriots and improve to 8-6 on the season, Stewart’s availability will be key going into their primetime match-up.