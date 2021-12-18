Report: Colts C Ryan Kelly Downgraded to Out vs. Patriots; DT Grover Stewart Will Play

Center Ryan Kelly, who was listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots, has been downgraded to out and will not play, according to Zak Keefer, a writer for The Athletic.

Colts news: Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly will miss tonight’s game (non-injury/personal matter) and nose tackle Grover Stewart WILL play (was questionable with an illness).



Danny Pinter will start at center for Kelly. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 18, 2021

Kelly is out due to a non-injury/personal matter, Keefer reports. With Kelly out, second-year center Danny Pinter will start in the Pro Bowlers place. This will mark a second straight game where Pinter starts.

While the Colts did have a strong amount of success on the ground against the Houston Texans back in Week 13, the loss of Kelly is certainly noteworthy. New England’s defensive line could present a tough match-up with Davon Godchaux and rookie Christian Barmore being very solid run defenders.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart, who was added to the Colts’ injury report on Friday with an illness, will play against the Patriots, according to Keefer.

Even though the Patriots will be without starting running back Damien Harris, they still have a few other backs in rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden, who present unique match-ups in their own right. Stewart being able to play will be a major boost for Indy’s run defense.