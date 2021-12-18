Colts vs. Patriots, Open Thread

The 7-6 Indianapolis Colts will host the 9-4 New England Patriots in a major AFC playoff-like showdown Saturday night. New England has won their last seven games and Indianapolis has won three of their last four games.

Currently, the Colts are the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture, but could jump to the No. 5 seed with a win over the Patriots. Meanwhile, New England will be looking to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the AFC as they try to capture their eighth straight victory.

With a win on Saturday, Indy’s playoff chances jump to around 90 percent, but a loss would drastically decrease their chances to about 50 percent.

Patriots have won 7 straight, have not lost away from home this year.



Yet, the Colts are favored (by 2 points) in this one tonight.



It’s been said before, but this is easily the biggest match-up the Colts have had in some time, and a win is certainly needed to better their chances at making the playoffs.

With games against the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars remaining, Indy has very little margin for error as they’ll look to make a playoff push for a second straight season.