Colts vs Patriots, Week 15: Game Time, TV Schedule, Radio Info, and More

The Colts will host the red-hot Patriots in a playoff-like showdown on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Among the notable injuries are Colts’ Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly, who was ruled out due to a personal issue and Patriots’ running back Damien Harris, who was ruled out on Friday. Second-year center Danny Pinter and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson are expected to start in the place of Kelly and Harris respectfully.

The Colts have to be looking forward to keeping things rolling on the offensive side of the ball. Since early November, the Colts have been leading the NFL in scoring offense. They’ve been one of the top scoring offenses in the NFL since things started to come together after Week 4. The Patriots rank 19th in run defense and the Colts have the best running back in the NFL.

With little margin for error heading into the last three regular season games, the Colts will be looking to take care of business against its long-time division rival and keep pace with the rest of the AFC for a playoff spot.

Here’s how to catch this week’s action.

Game Time

8:20 PM EDT Saturday, December 18th

Location

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S Capital Ave, Indianapolis, IN

Capacity: 70,000

TV Channel

Channel: CBS

Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt

Color Analyst: Greg Olsen

Sideline: Pam Oliver

Radio

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Odds

According to DraftsKings Sportsbook, the Colts are 2-point favorites

Referee Assignment

Carl Cheffers

Enemy Blog

Pats Pulpit

Twitter

Follow @StampedeBlue for the complete Colts coverage.

Facebook

Like Stampede Blue on Facebook!

Podcasts

Follow our hosts on Twitter: Chris Shepherd | Stephen Reed

Stampede Blue Podcast Links:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Colts Cast YouTube Channel | Stampede Radio YouTube Channel | Google | Spotify

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.